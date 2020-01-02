SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — When it comes to predicting the future, nobody has 20/20 vision, but on Tuesday several area residents at least made best wishes for 2020.
Personally, they’re wishing for health, happiness and — if it’s not too much trouble — a little more money in the new year.
On a broader level, they want an end to mass shootings and for climate change to be addressed more seriously. One Corunna resident said she wished President Donald Trump would turn down the volume on some of his rhetoric, so more people would see his good heart.
“I get affected every time I hear the president speak,” Jan Smith of Corunna said. “I think if he toned it down, it would be a lot easier to listen to and he’d be more successful. I think his heart is in the right place, but it doesn’t always come across.”
“I can’t stand all this stupid violence — the mass shootings and bombings,” said Joni Taphouse, an office manager who lives in Bennington Township. “I hate it, and I want it all to go away.”
General Motors retireee Rita Quinn, visiting Owosso from Lapeer, also made a wish which, if granted, would have far-reaching consequences.
“I’d like to see bigger strides made for the climate issues we’re having,” Quinn said. “I wish for someone with money to step up to help save our planet. Unfortunately, the people with money don’t care.”
Several people wished for an end to illnesses currently suffered by family members or, in other cases, for good health to continue.
“There are a lot of health issues in the family,” Jessie Snell, a GM retiree from Corunna, said. “I’d like to wish good health for my whole family.”
Michelle Howe-Gietzen of Owosso, a retired second-grade teacher and hospice volunteer, wished for good outcomes for two dear friends of hers, both elderly and in frail health.
One friend is trying to move into a nursing home.
“I’m praying to God she’ll find a place soon. That’s my wish,” Howe-Gietzen said.
For another friend, whose health is failing, she wished she would go to heaven soon.
“I believe she’ll be back in her prime once she’s in heaven,” she said. “I’m hoping for happiness for these women. I don’t need anything for myself — I’m good.”
Pam Leader of Owosso said her health is OK except for the occasional arthritis flare-up, so she wished instead for a bump in her Social Security benefits to help make up for the rising cost of living.
Cearra Bennett, 22, of Owosso, wished for better health, but nothing would help her and fiance Josh McCann more right now than to improve their money situation.
“Personally, I want to be better off financially, so I would be able to start a family with my fiance,” Bennett said, adding that she took a break from college to work full-time but would like to go back to study to become either a veterinarian or interior designer.
Brianna Scanlon, a college student from Laingsburg, expressed a similar wish.
“I hope for more prosperity this year,” she said. “I’d like to land an engineering internship next summer. I hope to get out of this student living.” She has 11/2 years to go.
Roger Elizondo of Caledonia Township, a GM retiree, wished for prosperity for himself and the American middle class.
“I wish for a chance for the middle class to do better,” he said. “So far we haven’t seen anything from anybody. For one, they could reduce property taxes or at least equalize them. I pay all these fees and taxes, and that’s overloading you with a lot of burden, especially if you’re retired.”
Engineer Gary Taphouse, Joni Taphouse’s husband, kept his wish for 2020 short and simple.
“I’ve got two adult kids and three grandkids,” he said. “I wish for family happiness — that’s all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.