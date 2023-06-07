City of Owosso creates ‘Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District’ for planned mixed-use development in Westown

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council at its Monday meeting took steps that will aid the advancement of a mixed-use development being planned for Westown.
Local business owner Dan Nees — along with his wife, Barb — are in the process of rehabilitating a 3,700 square foot property at 902 W. Main St.
They plan to turn the first floor of the structure into a microbrewery called Barrister Brewing, with the second floor being used for residential units.
Following a public hearing, the council unanimously voted to establish an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District for the Nees’ building.
Per a statement of obsolescence from City Assessor Michael Dowler, the building at 902 West Main was constructed around 1900, and the obsolescence is evident in the “lack of modern electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems as well as the poor condition of the walls, floors and ceilings. The windows and doors are also very old and inefficient by today’s standards.”
City Manager Nathan Henne explained that with the council’s approval, the step for the business to apply for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate has been completed, and a public hearing on that matter is scheduled for the council’s next meeting, June 20. Barrister Brewing Company is seeking a 12-year tax abatement on a rehabilitation effort estimated to cost $1.25 million and be completed by year’s end, per information provided by the city.
“This local incentive will hopefully get them over the finish line,” Henne said.
Nees was in attendance at Monday’s meeting, and told the council that he and his wife had been working to further their project for 14 months, and the MEDC had previously assured them that applying for tax credits under Michigan’s Historic Preservation Tax Credits programs, but said unforeseen delays prompted the duo to change attics.
“As Mr. Henne indicated, we have been endeavoring to open a microbrewery; we’ve been at the process for more than 14 months. We’ve been working with the MEDC for 14 months on a project they assured us initially was going to be a six-month project, so this has been quite the endeavor,” Nees said. “Here we are months later — inflation has taken an extensive toll, interest rates keep going up, and so unfortunately, the longer this process is taking, the more some of our ongoing costs are posing an impediment to our ongoing development, so ultimately we decided we had to pull the trigger with regard to this request, so that’s why we’re before you tonight.”
Barrister Brewing Company recently received grant money from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The MEDC announced in a May 25 press release that three business projects — the mixed-use project at 902 W. Main St. along with projects in Mendon and Alma, Plainfield Charter Township, and Portage — would create a total of 350 new jobs and generate more than $25 million. The press release states that the Owosso project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $1.2 million and create nine full-time equivalent jobs.
The release states that the project was awarded a $557,387 Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant, along with a $21,000 grant that the City of Owosso is contributing for a fire suppression system for the building.
“We are honored to have received this award and we’re thrilled that the MEDC believed in our vision to rehabilitate a beautiful late 19th century gem, to create an anchor business, and help develop Westown Owosso’s genuine sense of place,” Nees said in the press release. “As we’ve settled into our new neighborhood, we’ve met some terrific neighbors who really share in our vision. We’re so excited to become part of their community. The Barrister team genuinely believes it’ll be more than just a place to grab a meal and a drink, but a place for people to create strong connections to their neighborhood and each other. Cheers to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.