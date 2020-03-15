Owosso set to consider grant application for park work

OWOSSO — The city of Owosso could apply a second time for a grant that would help fix up the buildings at a local park.
The Owosso City Council is expected at its regular meeting Monday to vote on whether to approve the Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission’s request to apply for a $150,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources 2020 Recreation Passport Grant to rehabilitate the buildings at Grove Holman Park.
It’s unknown at this time whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest order that public bodies consider postponing meetings will results in a cancelation.
The council will also be asked to commit the city to a minimum of $50,000 as a local contribution toward the project. The funds would come from the Parks and Recreation millage.
The parks commission’s application for the same grant was denied last year.
“Due to the competitive nature of this grant, changes to the 2020 scoring criteria and the relative high school the project received in 2019, the commission would like to reapply,” Amy Fuller, assistant to the city manager, said Thursday in a memo to the council.
Grove Holman Park, located along Walnut Street, is the former site of the city’s community pool, Holman Pool. The pool was shut down and filled in, the result of infrastructure failures and lack of funding.
The parks commission is hoping to restore the old concrete block pool building, which had been used for locker storage, showers and restrooms, Fuller states in the memo. The building closed when the pool was filled in.
If the 2020 grant is awarded, commissioners would like to restore and reopen the building with public restrooms, a concessions area and warming station. The drive and parking area would also be reconstructed.
The focus is on Grove Holman Park because last year a new skate park project was completed in the park. The skate park was made possible by a successful crowdfunding campaign through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Public Spaces, Community Places program. The crowdfunding raised $50,700 with 751 donors participating and the MEDC providing an additional $30,000 as a grant match.
In addition, the park is used as a sledding hill.
“The restored building would be a year-round facility that would bring new life to the park,” Fuller said in the memo.
The application must be completed by March 31, as the deadline for apply is April 1.
