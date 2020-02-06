OWOSSO — Community Cats of Owosso is hosting a chili dinner to help fund its efforts to deal with stray and feral cats in the city.
All proceeds from the event will go toward spay/neutering services for area cats, according to Community Cats co-founder Lori Bailey.
“I think the biggest message that we want to get out there is to get your cats fixed by the time they’re five months old,” Bailey said, “then the cats aren’t spraying, they don’t become hormonal.”
In 2019, Community Cats provided spay/neutering services for nearly 1,000 cats, Bailey said.
Friday’s event is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Owosso VFW post, 519 S. Chipman St.
The cost for the event is $8 per person, with children 5 and younger eating free.
Four different types of chili — vegetarian, venison, white chicken and ground beef — will be available, along with cornbread, salad, desserts and refreshments.
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for children will be available as well.
A silent auction featuring a one-night stay at the Marriott Hotel in Grand Rapids, a faux fur coat and cat furniture, among other items, will also be a part of the evening’s proceedings.
Community Cats was founded in 2014 as a response to a growing number of complaints regarding stray cats in and around the city.
Bailey and fellow co-founder Betsy Goodin decided to partner with three grant-funded clinics — Capital Area Humane Society Spay and Neuter Clinic, of Lansing; All About Animals Rescue, of Flint; and All About Animals Rescue, of Warren — in an effort to help residents spay and neuter cats at a lower cost.
The group accepts donations, which, along with grant funding, allow the clinics to offer inexpensive pricing — ranging between $25 to $40 per cat — for their services.
Community Cats also works to provide area cats with loving homes, hosting a variety of adoption events, including one Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Magoo’s Pet Outlet, 344 W. Main St. in Owosso.
Kittens and adult cats — all of which are fixed and vaccinated — will be available, for $50 and $25, respectively.
The cost of adopting two kittens is $80, and two cats, $40.
“There’s so much joy in getting those kittens ready for adoption,” Bailey said.“It’s sad to see them go, but it’s like watching your kids graduate. It’s like, ‘OK, I did the best I can and now you’re off on your own, kid.’”
Community Cats will host an additional adoption event at Magoo’s from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 22. Animal communicator Leslie Cirinesi will be on hand, according to Bailey, offering consultations to area pet owners as she strives to provide animal readings and assist in resolving pet-related issues.
Community Cats currently has about 35 cats in foster care, Bailey added, though more are expected to emerge with “kitten season” fast approaching in the spring.
For Bailey, having the support of the community is what makes Community Cats possible.
“It really is grassroots,” Bailey said of the effort.
“We don’t have time to be thinking of all this stuff to do, but people come to us with good ideas and then they help us implement them.
I just cannot tell you how heartwarming that is.”
For more information about the group, call (989) 723-0064 or visit the Community Cats of Owosso on Facebook.
To donate, use Pay Pal at paypal.me/ccofowosso.
Donations to the group can also be dropped off at Pet Supplies Plus, 1433 E. Main St., Owosso.
