OWOSSO — Capital Area Community Services is taking applications for the emergency and commodity supplemental food programs.
With the commodity program, those 60 and older with incomes up to 130% of the guidelines are eligible. In addition, you must include the cost of your Medicare if you are drawing Social Security.
Criteria include the following limits: one person, $16,744 in income; two people, $22,646; three people, $28,548. Each additional person increases $5,902.
The emergency food assistance program income guidelines for all households is 200% of the health and human services guidelines.
Criteria include the following limits: A household of one may have income of $25,760; the limit for two is $34,840 and for three is $43,920. Each additional family member increases the limit $9,080.
Distribution begins from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the CACS office, 1845 Corunna Ave.
For more information, call (989) 723-3115 prior to Nov. 2.
