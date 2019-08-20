OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools is inviting the public to tour the renovations of its elementary schools — Bryant, Central and Emerson — Wednesday, prior to the district’s Community Cookout at Willman Field.
It will be the public’s first opportunity to get a closer look at upgrades funded by the $45.5-million bond that district voters approved in November 2017.
Each building has added approximately 5200 square feet as a result of the renovations, according to Superintendent Andrea Tuttle. The increased space has allowed for new multipurpose rooms as well as increased space to accomodate afterschool activities
The open houses will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at each building.
Afterwards, people are invited to attend the Community Cookout at Willman Field, which will feature free food, fun activities and a performance by the high school marching band from 6:45-7:15 p.m.
The ribbon cutting cermony schedule for each elementary is as follows:
n Bryant Elementary 4 to 4:15 p.m.
n Central Elementary 4:45 to 5 p.m.
n Emerson Elementary 5:30 to 5:45 p.m.
