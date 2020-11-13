OWOSSO — Capital Area Community Services (CACS) began taking applications for Christmas Wishes from low-income families Oct. 5 — the 29th year of helping families at Christmas — and is continuing to accept wishes.
Each family must meet 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to be eligible.
Wishes are now available for adoption. If you are interested in sponsoring a child(ren) this year, call (989) 723-3115.
If you are unable to sponsor a child(ren), but would like to help, CACS encourages people to write a check to CACS, Christmas Wishes, 1845 Corunna Ave., Owosso, MI 48867.
Donations will be used locally to purchase gift certificates and be distributed to the families who are not sponsored.
