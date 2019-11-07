LANSING — The House Government Operations Committee today approved a proposal put forward by state Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, that would strip Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of some of her powers.
Frederick said the plan relates to the State Administrative Board, which Whitmer recently used to shift $625 million in money.
His proposal would preserve some of the board’s powers while preventing gubernatorial action.
Frederick said Whitmer used the State Administrative Board to eliminate Legislature-approved support for items approved in the Republican-led Legislature’s budget.
“The governor’s use of the administrative board is deeply concerning. She orchestrated an unprecedented power grab and hurt some of our most vulnerable residents along the way,” Frederick said in a prepared statement. “I’m offering a reasonable, good government reform designed to protect the budget process and ensure vulnerable people cannot be used as pawns again – with any governor, Republican or Democrat.”
Frederick’s proposal would limit the amount of money the board could redirect in any one line-item to $200,000 in one budget year.
“This reform would ensure a governor cannot eliminate funding for entire programs without input from legislators, while preserving the ability of the executive branch to move funds between budget lines throughout the fiscal year with a reasonable cap,” Frederick claimed.
Limiting the amounts of money that can be transferred by the State Administrative Board would return Michigan to the parameters of the 1970s and 1980s under Gov. Milliken, adjusted for inflation, Frederick said in a press release
House Bill 5175 now moves to the full House for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.