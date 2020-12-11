FLINT — The Michigan State Police Friday confirmed that the person killed in a Wednesday evening bicycle-pickup truck crash was Craig Meyers, 49, of Owosso.
According to the MSP, Meyers was riding a bicycle east along M-21 about 6 p.m. Friday when he was struck in the outside westbound lane by a pickup truck driven by a 46-year-old Owosso resident. Police did not ID the driver or cite them in the crash.
Meyer was a 1989 Owosso High School graduate and, according to an obituary that appeared in Friday’s Argus-Press, was employed with National Composite.
Police did not say whey they believe Meyers was riding his bicycle on M-21.
