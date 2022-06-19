CORUNNA — A homeless Owosso man pleaded guilty to two felony counts of breaking and entering with intent at a hearing Thursday in 35th Circuit Court, and now faces a potential prison sentence.
TJ Cox told Judge Matthew Stewart he was under the influence of methamphetamine in February when he “blacked out” and broke into several buildings in Owosso and stole several items.
“Believe it or not, I was really high that day,” Cox said. “I honestly blacked out over the weekend and I don’t remember much leading up to that event.”
Cox said that he was at a garage in Owosso, went to Rich Gas Station to get something to eat, but when he attempted to return to the garage, he was too inebriated to remember where it was. He then broke into several garages and a shed, stealing a flashlight, blanket and a backpack, and woke up in a garage he was not familiar with. “I remember waking up in the garage. I woke up and there were people around me and nobody said anything. I just kind of woke up and was like, ‘Hey, where am I?’”
Stewart accepted Cox’s guilty pleas and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. July 15, and ordered bond revoked.
Cox has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since his arrest. Court records indicate he was arraigned before Magistrate Mike Herendeen Feb. 16; he pleaded not guilty.
He was originally charged with four counts of breaking and entering with intent, along with a habitual offender (third notice) enhancement. As part of the plea agreement, two breaking and entering charges and the habitual offender status were dismissed.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to 17 months, but Stewart added that Cox will be considered for one of the court’s treatment programs.
According to court records, Cox has numerous prior felony and misdemeanor convictions in Shiawassee County, including resisting/obstructing police, drunk and disorderly, larceny, indecent exposure and entry without breaking.
(1) comment
Why all these deals for convicted felons?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.