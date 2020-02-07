Sheriff’s Office says drunk driving to blame for one-car crash

RUSH TWP. — The Shiawassee Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-car crash on M-52 near Juddville Road involving a suspected drunken driver.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the crash near the Shiawassee Conservation Association about 12:10 p.m. Thursday.
The vehicle was southbound on M-52 “at a high rate of speed” when the driver, a 32-year-old Swartz Creek man, apparently lost control on the curve in front of the Shiawassee Conservation Association.
According to the press release, deputies are seeking charges against the driver, who they believe was operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Officials sought a blood test. The driver was taken to Memorial Healthcare for minor injuries.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by MMR ambulance, Owosso Township Fire Department, the Shiawassee County Road Commission and Consumers Energy.
