OWOSSO — Workers from Warren-based Blue Star demolition company were on the job Thursday, demolishing the collapsed roof on the western section of the three-section Matthews Building, 300 W. Main St., in downtown.
The riverfront building, considered by many to be an eyesore and determined by Owosso officials to be in an unsafe condition, will next get a new roof, owner Nemer Haddad has said.
Eventually, all three sections will be renovated, he has said.
City officials have been wrangling with Haddad to perform the repairs for months. Haddad said the work has been delayed by COVID-19 restrictions and other reasons.
City officials have said the legal proceedings they have initiated to enforce outstanding city code violation tickets against Haddad will remain in place in order to keep the pressure on him to follow through with the repairs, which include securing the decrepit building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.