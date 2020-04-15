OWOSSO — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg during a struggle for a gun at a home in the 600 block of North Washington Street early Tuesday morning.
Owosso Det./Sgt. Rusty LaMay said this morning that two men, who are related, had some sort of ongoing dispute and the 20-year-old man went to the home on North Washington Street, where the suspect was asleep.
The 20-year-old victim and the suspect began fighting before the suspect pulled a gun.
“It’s unclear what they were fighting about recently,” LaMay said. “The victim went over to house at 600 N. Washington to confront the suspect. The suspect was sleeping with a gun when the victim went in to fight him. There was a struggle over the gun. It went off and the victim was hit in leg.”
LaMay added the victim fled the residence, later realized the extent of his injury and called for an ambulance from another home.
“None of the people involved were all that cooperative,” LaMay said. “We’re still working on getting the truth. There are several stories. The victim says he was invited over. The suspect says no, he wasn’t invited over.”
The suspect has not yet been arraigned, and his name has not been released. LaMay said he was arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, though the prosecutor’s office could file additional charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.