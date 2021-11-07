OWOSSO — The Salvation Army Owosso is seeking individuals and groups to volunteer to bell ring this year via its sign-up website, registertoring.com.
People can sign up online for kettle locations throughout the Owosso area.
Kettle season will begin Nov. 15 at limited locations, and at all locations starting Nov. 26. The goal for Owosso is $80,000.
You can also volunteer by calling (989) 725-7485 and speak to Chelsey Hudson at ext. 5101.
Kettle sites this year include Walmart (Caledonia Township), Kroger (Caledonia Township), VG’s (Owosso), Dollar Tree (Owosso), Gilbert’s (Owosso), Carl’s Supermarket (Perry), the U.S. Post Office in Owosso, Walgreens, Save-a-lot (Corunna), Family Farm & Home (Corunna), Sage Market (Laingsburg), Riverside Market (Durand), Spring Grove Variety (Owosso) and Village Pride (Ovid).
