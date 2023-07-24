OWOSSO — When the Michigan State University Railroad Club began, in 1971, the arduous task of restoring the Pere Marquette 1225 steam engine that had been on static display on campus since 1957 to operational status, it did so with the idea that the hulking locomotive might one day be used to haul enthusiastic loads of Spartan rooters to football games.
Fast forward to 2023, and the Steam Railroading Institute — the Owosso-based nonprofit formed by Railroad Club members to take custody of the 1225 in the late 1970s — has announced that it will be running a football excursion train this fall.
The train won’t be headed to East Lansing, however, and the 1225 won’t be doing the hauling. Instead, the diesel-powered “Maroon and Gold Express” will depart from Owosso on Saturday, Sept. 9 and head towards Mt. Pleasant, where the Central Michigan University Chippewas will be playing their home opener against the New Hampshire Wildcats at Kelly-Shorts Stadium.
SRI employees and volunteers seem excited by the prospect of, in a roundabout way, fulfilling one of the institute’s original purposes.
“(The Express) pays homage to what we originally started with,” said Camille Guillen, SRI volunteer manager/event planner. “We know it’s the wrong team and the wrong locomotive, but it pays homage to (our origins). CMU has been really great to work with and we’re very excited to partner with them.”
Guillen says that there seems to be a lively early interest in the Express, which will depart Owosso at 9 a.m. on the excursion date, with an approximate return time of 8:30.
The train’s first confirmed passenger is Dick Cassle.
Cassle doesn’t doesn’t live in Shiawassee County (he resides in Lake Orion) and he didn’t attend Central Michigan University (though he might have done if they’d offered mechanical engineering in his day), but he loves trains, and he grew up in Mt. Pleasant and spent nearly 40 years serving as an adjunct faculty member for CMU Global Campus.
The Maroon and Gold Express is right up his alley.
Well, the trip itself is, anyway. He’s not 100% sold on the name.
“I said to Marcie (Ottreman, CMU alumni association executive director), ‘OK, who was the genius who came up with Maroon and Gold Express?’” he recalled, laughing.
Cassle will be making the trip with a party of four, rounded out by his daughter Kris, granddaughter Shelby and Shelby’s husband, Spencer — though he hasn’t ruled out adding “a few more” to his crew before all is said and done.
Sadly unable to make the trip is Cassle’s wife of nearly 60 years, Sue, who passed away in June 2022 at the age of 78. The couple met at a dance hall in Mt. Pleasant as teenagers.
Cassle indicated that his interest in trains has expanded since his wife’s passing, and that he is considering some even lengthier excursions, such as a trip across Canada.
They start at $75 per person. An $85 ticket comes with a admission to the football game, while adding another $5 adds a concession voucher.
Parties of 10 to 14 have the option of reserving the SRI’s cabooses, complete with a its own conductor, for $1,400.
While this is the inaugural train trip of its kind, SRI staff and volunteers are confident it will be enough of a success to inspire other such journeys.
Any funds raised will help with the institute’s preservation and restoration efforts.
