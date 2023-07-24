OWOSSO — When the Michigan State University Railroad Club began, in 1971, the arduous task of restoring the Pere Marquette 1225 steam engine that had been on static display on campus since 1957 to operational status, it did so with the idea that the hulking locomotive might one day be used to haul enthusiastic loads of Spartan rooters to football games.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Steam Railroading Institute — the Owosso-based nonprofit formed by Railroad Club members to take custody of the 1225 in the late 1970s — has announced that it will be running a football excursion train this fall.

DavidB

Has the drop off location in Mt. Pleasant been determined? Maybe at the tracks that run along the westside of the campus? If you want to get an MSU spin on this, the CMU has a night game against MSU on Friday, September 1st.

