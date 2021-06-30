Volunteers needed to spruce up veterans’ grave markers

OWOSSO TWP. — While placing American flags on veterans’ graves at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Memorial Day, members of the Owosso VFW 9455 Auxiliary noticed some markers had sunk below the grass and were barely visible.
That spurred a plan to organize a community cleanup to uncover the markers, making it easier to locate veterans’ graves. The public is invited to participate in the events, set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and July 17 at Hillcrest by the mausoleum.
“My father’s a veteran and my nephew followed in his footsteps, so this means a lot to me,” Auxiliary Community Outreach Program Coordinator Claudette Eby said. “It’s sad to see their graves not respected because it is important for us to show our respect: They served for us.”
Adrianna McGeehan, who purchased Hillcrest two years ago, is thankful for help with a project her staff has been working on continuously.
Hillcrest’s perpetual care fund provides for maintenance of the cemetery lawn and graves, but not markers. Under the previous owner, loved ones were charged between $200 and $500 to dig out and raise gravestones to ground level.
Under McGeehan’s leadership, the cemetery is performing the same job — for both veteran and civilian stones — free of charge.
“We’re doing it for free as long as it takes to get them all done,” she said. “We have done 40 this year. We get so many requests, but there are 8,000 markers in Hillcrest. Given how big a need there is, it has to be a community effort.”
The focus on Saturday and July 17 is veterans’ markers in two cemetery sections near the mausoleum.
Volunteers are asked to bring, if possible, a shovel, gloves and edgers. Hillcrest is providing a dump trailer and wheelbarrows. In addition, McGeehan is supplying hot dogs for lunch and bottled water.
The task volunteers will perform is to cut away and remove the sod from the top of the bronze veterans’ markers, which will then be wiped down.
“We want to see Hillcrest be what it’s capable of being,” McGeehan said. “We have to honor the veterans who have passed.”
Jessica Green of Owosso, founder of Community Cleanup on Facebook, spent last summer organizing community cleanups of every park in Owosso. When Eby called her about joining forces with the VFW Auxiliary to clean up Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, she immediately said yes.
For one thing, Green is in the Air National Guard, working for a Veterans Affairs office in Lansing.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Green said. “When (Claudette Eby) called and brought up cleaning up veterans’ markers in a cemetery, it touched my heart.”
Auxiliary President Karen Horn, who plans to participate in the cleanup on both dates, said it’s the right thing to do for veterans.
“My brother was a Vietnam veteran, and my grandpa was a World War II veteran,” Horn said. “I was taught early on our veterans were special people. They’re the ones who keep our country free.”
This isn’t the first project involving a collaboration between Hillcrest and the Owosso VFW Auxiliary. Last June, after Auxiliary members spoke up about the $500 charge to install bronze grave markers provided by the federal government for free to deceased veterans, new Hillcrest owner McGeehan laid down a new policy to install the markers for free.
To participate in the community cleanup at Hillcrest, there is no need to sign up.
Those interested can just show up at the cemetery, near the mausoleum, around 9 a.m. on both dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.