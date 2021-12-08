Serial police chase suspect sent to jail

CORUNNA — An Owosso man with a history of reckless driving and fleeing police will serve one year in jail after once again driving recklessly on a dirtbike and leading Owosso police on a chase in March.
Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Tuesday sentenced Seth Matrau, 24, to two years of probation, the first of which will be served in jail, and ordered him to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with two days served.
At Tuesday’s hearing 35th Circuit Court, Stewart pointed out that Matrau had a prior felony conviction from 2017 for an identical charge, and police stopped chasing him to avoid a crash.
“I remember you back in 2017 when you were convicted of fleeing and eluding third degree,” Stewart said. “You violated probation three times and you were unsuccessfully discharged. Fast forward to 2021, you and your cousin were speeding around Owosso on dirtbikes, driving reckless on a sidewalk. The officers in pursuit decided to terminate because it wasn’t safe.”
Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin asked the court for community service.
“He made a dumb choice by running from the police,” Corwin said. “He is changing his life. He has support from friends and family members… Fortunately, no one was hurt.”
Matrau said he was sorry for his actions.
“I definitely did make a dumb decision and I wish I could go back,” Matrau said. “I think this time in life I need to change. I’m trying to get on track.”
Stewart pointed out that Matrau and his cousin got away from police, but were later identified and prosecuted.
Matrau was charged in April, about a month after the incident. He was arraigned by former 66th District Magistrate Dan Nees April 21; he pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate Matrau posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond April 28, and has been free while awaiting disposition of the case.
He pleaded guilty in September. In return for the plea, prosecutors dismissed a felony count of fleeing/eluding.
For the 2017 fleeing/eluding conviction, Matrau served 72 days in jail and was sentenced to probation, which he did not complete successfully.
He also has several previous misdemeanor charges for improper license plate use, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate, driving with an expired license, no registration, no insurance, and disturbing the peace.
Matrau was also charged with felony fleeing/eluding in 2020, but pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
