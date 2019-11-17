Time on board adds up to good experience

BENNINGTON TWP. — When Nancy Zdunic joined the Bennington Township Board to finish out the term of an ill treasurer in 1995, the township had no computers, no office hours and all transactions had to be recorded using an adding machine.
On Sept. 28, Zdunic submitted her letter of resignation to the board after 24 years of service. Her departure came as she and her husband sold their home to move to the Durand area.
“I enjoyed it a lot, I liked being around people and I enjoyed being a member on the board,” Zdunic said Thursday via phone. “The board most of the time was quite congenial, sometimes we had issues, but I stayed with it because I liked it.”
Zdunic joined the township board in 1995, fulfilling the final two years of the elected treasurer’s term. Zdunic ran for re-election twice, serving an additional eight years as Bennington Township Treasurer before then running for a trustee position.
Having roughly 10 years of experience in banking — working in the loan department and as a teller at Fifth Third Bank — made the transition to treasurer rather seamless, according to Zdunic.
“Being in the banking business, you looked for pennies, which helped you be a treasurer,” Zdunic said. “Accuracy is so important, and if you’ve got that base, it puts you on the hunt all of the time. If something doesn’t add up, you’re looking.”
As treasurer, Zdunic said she was responsible for collecting taxes, working with the board on various projects and ensuring the township’s funds were in balance with the county.
“At the time I joined, there was no computer usage. You did it with an adding machine — you did column after column after column,” Zdunic said. “We switched over to the computer in 1998, as did the township clerk. I thought it was a big improvement. If you made an error, you could find it so much easier. You weren’t looking for a penny here or a penny there.”
The shift to compiling data online was just one of a number of changes Zdunic witnessed during her tenure.
“We went from being just the ordinary little township that everybody runs out of their homes basically…We pushed for offices at the township hall which we got, and then we went to actual office hours where people could come in and talk to us and know how to get ahold of us at all times. That was a big deal then (in 1997).”
Rather than retiring from the board after two consecutive elected terms as treasurer, Zdunic ran for trustee, a decision she made in an effort to add flexibility to her schedule while still remaining involved.
“I like to be busy, I’m not a sit-at-home person,” Zdunic said. “I feel your life has more meaning when you do stuff for other people, and get involved with other people. It’s a two-way street, you benefit from it, they benefit from it, too.”
Zdunic added that her favorite aspect of serving the township for so many years was working with the people in the community.
“Most people are very kind, and if you are gracious and help them, they are very good to you,” Zdunic said. “You have to listen to people, I found that’s the key — listen, don’t just spout off back at them.
“I’ll miss getting out, going to meetings and conversing with people about some of their issues.”
Following Zdunic’s resignation in September, the Bennington Township board received five letters of interest for the vacant trustee position — from Stephanie Zacharda, Herbert Confer Jr., Shane VanCise, Tammy Smith and Cody Baker, according to the minutes from an Oct. 28 special meeting.
After brief discussion, board members appointed Baker to the vacant seat Oct. 28, by a 3-1 vote, according to the minutes. Baker will serve the remainder of Zdunic’s term, which expires Nov. 20, 2020.
