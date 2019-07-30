Owosso manager outlines tax programs

OWOSSO — City manager Nathan Henne Monday outlined for city council members how tax abatements have provided the city with greater income to benefit residents.
Henne led council members through a discussion on current tax abatement programs in the city and their status. Tax abatements reduce or eliminate property taxes a person or developer pays in exchange for building a new structure or rehabilitating an existing one.
“While (businesses) are getting tax breaks, its also bringing a lot of jobs and development to the city,” he said. “In 2018, the city of Owosso collected $3.4 million in property taxes and $124,811 was abated. Basically, if we didn’t have any of these programs we would have collected about $124,000 more in property tax revenue in 2018.”
Justin Horvath, president and CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, said abatements help drive new business in communities.
“This is an issue that comes up with the public and council a lot. We’ve all heard of corporate welfare. What I can tell you is these tools are really meant to drive private sector development. These projects require some type of support to move forward,” he said.
There are several different types of programs the city offers, including brownfields, personal property tax exemptions, industrial facilities tax abatement, the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act program, commercial redevelopment/ rehabilitation tax abatements, and the neighborhood enterprise zone abatement, Henne explained.
Brownfield programs use tax increment financing to reimburse the costs associated with building or upgrading a property that are incurred by a developer. Tax increment financing usually involves municipalities diverting future property tax revenue increases from a defined area or district toward an economic development project or public improvement project in the community.
Henne explained a brownfield abatement is meant for contaminated, obsolete, blighted or historical properties. There are three potential components to a brownfield program: a grant, a loan (1.5 percent interest for 10 years) and the tax increment financing (TIF) for up to 30 years.
Examples of sites in the city include Capitol Bowl, The Armory and the Woodard Station.
In 2018, the city captured $70,038 in tax increment financing. Brownfield tax abatements have to be approved by the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, the city council and the state.
Brownfield programs can be some of the most impactful and controversial projects in a city. Because these tax abatements can last for up to 30 years, in 2010 the city of Owosso set up guidelines for how long abatements can last, depending on what benefits the development brings.
For example, an investment of up to $100,000 would see an abatement for a single year and an investment between $2.5 and $5 million would see an abatement for seven years. For one to 10 full-time jobs, a two-year abatement is offered and for 51 full-time jobs created the city offers a five-year abatement.
“If taxpayers are paying to subsidize developers it’s important we make sure they follow through on things like job creation,” council member Janae Fear said.
Personal property tax exemptions are 100-percent abatements on new personal property investment. Currently, there are 328 properties in the city using such abatements, including Midwest Bus and Tri-Mer. The personal property tax exemption is being phased out state-wide.
“The phasing out is on a schedule that depends on a few things, certain businesses are already phased out and the rest are being phased out in the mid-2020s,” Henne said.
The industrial facilities abatement is a 50-percent reduction in taxes for new industrial property investment that can last up to 12 years. It’s for building, rehabilitating or adding to plants/factories.
There are 198 properties in the city taking advantage of such abatements, including RWI Manufacturing and CIE Newcor. The abatements encourage Michigan manufacturers to build new plants, expand existing plants, renovate old plants or add new machinery and equipment.
“It’s one of our more popular ones,” Henne said. “This is one that Owosso has been very successful with.”
Businesses like Hankerd Sportswear and projects like the Wesener Building, take advantage of the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act tax abatement, which provides tax exemptions for commercial and housing property to encourage redevelopment.
These buildings haven’t had their property taxes eliminated completely, rather they were frozen at the pre-development level so owners aren’t penalized with a higher property tax bill for upgrading the look of their properties.
Some abatements are strictly for commercial properties, including the commercial redevelopment tax abatement, which is meant to encourage the replacement, restoration and construction of a commercial property by eliminating the tax generated by the new investment for up to 12 years. A property must be 3 acres and in the downtown area to qualify for the abatement.
“There aren’t many properties in the DDA that quality for that. Someone would have to build a large hotel, for example,” Henne said.
Neighborhood Enterprise Zones provide a tax abatement for the development and rehabilitation of residential housing. The city can choose to reduce the taxes on residential property development in designated areas for up to 15 years.
This program encourages owner-occupied housing and new investments in communities. The Woodard Station is the only property taking advantage of such an abatement.
