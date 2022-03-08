Owosso increases water and sewer rates by nearly 20%

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council voted 7-0 Monday to increase water and sewer rates by approximately 20 percent — almost $160 per year — and residents can expect to feel the pinch beginning in September.
Andy Campbell of Baker Tilly, who put together a proposal for Owosso water and sewer rates, presented two options at Monday’s council meeting — which lasted for over 2 1/2 hours.
The option the council voted to approve includes the city contributing $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward work on water improvements.
The proposal the council approved would see the average resident’s water and sewer bill — currently $198.90 per quarter — increase to $234.70 effective July 1. City Manager Nathan Henne said residents will not see the increase until the following billing cycle, which would be in September. Henne also noted even with the increases, Owosso pays less than other local cities for water and sewer.
Mayor Chris Eveleth and council member Dan Law expressed regret over the rate increases, but both said work on Owosso’s water and sewer systems was long overdue and should have been addressed years ago.
Eveleth said part of the reason for the rate increases is a state mandate to replace lead water lines. If the city did not act to approve the funding for replacing the pipes, then the state could come in and set rates without public discussion or comment.
“That’s just unacceptable,” Eveleth said. “Enforcement of this has been outrageous.”
Law said he was worried about the effect the increase will have on residents, especially with recent high rates of inflation, and increases in the costs of gas and food. He noted that the rates will continue to increase incrementally over the next five years, and residents will be paying almost $300 per quarter in 2027.
“This is a big jump,” Law said. “The numbers at the end of five years are scary. For real people, that’s something that needs to be taken into consideration. Everything across the board is going through the roof. I don’t want to pile on.”
Council member Nick Pidek said he was worried about his young daughter and having to make tougher decisions in the future if the council did not act.
“I mean, is it enough?” Pidek said. “That’s something I think about the next generation having to deal with.”
In addition to the council voting on water and sewer rates, several other items of business were discussed.
n The council voted 7-0 to accept the city’s federal audit for fiscal year ending June 2021.
n The council voted 7-0 to approve a small cell wireless facilities permit from Verizon Wireless for a new 5G facility on an existing Consumers Energy utility pole located at 216 E. Exchange St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.