OWOSSO — Seven local businesses are expressing confidence in a post-coronavirus economy by taking advantage of the current shutdown to make improvements to their shops using loans or grants from city of Owosso.
Owosso City Council members Monday approved a total of $142,400 in loans and $32,500 in grants to the Vintage Barrel, Owosso Cookie Company, Home Office Realty Investments, Mowinski Properties, MA Hanna Corp, J. Harrison Properties and AZee Business Solutions, for a wide range of business purposes that include renovations.
“I have a strong faith in the economy coming back,” said Tony Nash, owner of AZee Business Solutions, a marketing firm that is borrowing $27,000 from the city in order to expand its suite inside The Armory on Water Street and upgrade equipment.
“There’s just something unique about Owosso,” he continued. “We’ve got this blue-collar, can-do attitude. I think all of our clients are going to get through this and come back. We’re going to come back stronger than ever.”
The financial awards were recommended earlier by an Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority committee and board, and the funds will be provided through the OMS/DDA revolving loan program.
Josh Adams, OMS/DDA executive director, said the investments and planned renovations show a united community determined to move forward.
“Businesses, property owners and citizens want to work together, and in that unity there is a hope and a sense that we can do it,” Adams said.
AZee Business Solutions is still doing business online, though less than before, Nash said, but the Vintage Barrel, an antique and gift store at 109 N. Washington St., is currently closed because of the statewide “stay home, stay safe” order in effect.
Even so, Vintage Barrel went through with a previously applied-for loan of $20,000 from the city for renovations including new signage, equipment and flooring.
“We’re using this time to rebuild,” said Cowboy Henson, partner of Vintage Barrel owner Julie Chapko. “We have God on our side. We have an economy that’s going to come back even stronger than it was before. We believe our customers know this and they will come back.”
Paul Kleeman, aided by a $50,000 revolving loan from the city, is continuing to prepare the space at 101 N. Washington St., former site of O Town Cafe, for his new Owosso Cookie Company, which will sell cookies, edible cookie dough and frozen yogurt.
The shutdown has delayed Owosso Cookie Company’s opening by a month or two, Kleeman said, but he is determined to move forward.
“We still plan to do this,” Kleeman said. “I think the economy will bounce back, for the most part, and we should be all right.”
Brent Mowinski, owner of Mowinski Properties, is borrowing $50,000 and has received a $31,000 grant from the city to redevelop four upper-level apartments inside his building at 800 W. Main St.
He said the apartments haven’t been upgraded in 30-40 years and the steps to the second floor need repairing. The shutdown has somewhat delayed the project, but he expects to begin the work this summer and wrap up by fall.
“It’s just the timing that’s changed,” Mowinski said. “We plan to do this. Working with the city on the loan has been great.”
Other businesses that obtained city revolving loans or grants include MA Hanna Corp of Michigan at 220 W. Main St., which has borrowed $6,000 for exterior brick work; J. Harrison Property at 113 W. Exchange St., which has borrowed $9,400 for interior build-outs; and Home Office Realty at 113 S. Washington St., which has received a $1,500 grant for architectural services associated with a vacant upper-level apartment.
Several of the businesses applied before the coronavirus outbreak, but a few applied even after the shutdown. AZee Business Solutions, for one, applied for a loan March 31.
Nash said his marketing firm has grown exponentially since opening five years ago, and he had been planning on expanding for a few months.
“We were getting close to pulling the trigger in mid-March, and then (the virus broke out),” Nash said. “I knew things were getting worse. But I determined we are going to do this. This plan is a must.
“I just trust this is all going to come through quite well, and we’ll see good on the other side.”
