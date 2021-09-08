Owosso advances plans for street work

OWOSSO — The city is eyeing portions of two local streets for resurfacing, Lee Street and Maple Avenue, following submission of petitions by property owners on the streets.
On Monday, council members approved the initial step in advancing the street projects: identifying special assessment districts, and directing the city manager to estimate project costs and the monetary amounts that will be assessed.
The special assessment districts appeared on Monday’s consent agenda, which is voted on without discussion. The projects are part of the city’s annual street improvement program.
Lee, located off M-52 near Central Elementary School, is proposed for resurfacing from Clark Street to Ada Street. Maple Avenue, off Corunna Avenue, is proposed for resurfacing from Corunna to the northern end of the street.
A petition, signed by a majority of property owners on Maple to improve the street, was accepted by council at its Sept. 3, 2019, meeting. Eleven properties are identified in city documents as forming the special assessment district — one on Corunna Avenue, one on Oakwood Avenue (owned by Great Lakes Central Railroad) and nine on Maple.
Fifty percent of property owners signed a petition for Lee, which was submitted to city hall Aug. 10. Six addresses form the special assessment district — one on Clark, two on Ada and three on Lee.
Although it can vary from project to project, generally the city assumes at least 60 percent of the project costs. Affected property owners can pay their share over a 10-year period or in a lump sum.
The Maple and Lee special assessment process has four additional steps:
n Setting a date for a public hearing on the need for the project and announcing estimated assessment amounts.
n Holding a public hearing on the need for the project.
n Revealing project cost bids, adjusting estimated assessment amounts to reflect actual costs, setting a second public hearing on the assessment roll.
n Holding the second public hearing to allow residents to comment on whether the assessment amounts are fair and equitable in relation to the benefit the property owners receive from the street improvements.
Last month, council members approved the final step in the assessment process for resurfacing sections of Garfield and Lincoln avenues; Park, Glenwood and Pearce streets; and McMillan Road.
All six streets will get basic resurfacing, called crush/shape/cap, in which the existing asphalt is crushed and reapplied, creating a new roadway. None of the projects involve new curbs, gutters, water mains, sewers or sidewalks.
