Funding for Child Advocacy Centers restored after backlash

Voices for Children is one of the Child Advocacy Centers in Michigan who had their funding restored after hearing the statewide CACs budget would be cut in half.

 Voices for Children/Facebook

OWOSSO — Shiawassee County’s Voices for Children nonprofit organization had its federal funding restored, along with the other 34 Child Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the State of Michigan.

After a wave of negative responses to the $6.5 million budget cut to the CACs’ funding for the upcoming fiscal year, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reinstated the originally anticipated amount of $12.5 million Aug. 26.

