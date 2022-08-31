Funding for Child Advocacy Centers restored after backlash

OWOSSO — Shiawassee County’s Voices for Children nonprofit organization had its federal funding restored, along with the other 34 Child Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the State of Michigan.
After a wave of negative responses to the $6.5 million budget cut to the CACs’ funding for the upcoming fiscal year, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reinstated the originally anticipated amount of $12.5 million Aug. 26.
“It was a mere 37 days warning for us to react to a 67% cut in our budget,” said Ellen Lynch, the vice president of victim services of Voices for Children. “We serve, with Genesee County, over 2,000 children a year.”
CACs of Michigan is the statewide voice of 35 local nonprofit organizations, including Voices for Children in Owosso, that provide services to children who are the victims of child sexual and physical abuse and neglect, such as forensic interviews, therapy and more. The cuts were slated to take effect Oct. 1.
“We are in contact with them weekly, they’ve helped with several of our cases,” said Barbara Haber-Grinnell, the victim witness coordinator for Shiawassee County’s prosecuting office. “Without their services, we would not be in good shape. It’s really good for the kids — it makes them feel safe (and) they have support.”
According to a press release, beginning in 1984, these non-taxpayer funds have passed through state government from the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) dollars, which are collected from convicted criminals who are ordered to pay restitution, punitive damages and other fines and fees. The state administers these funds via the MDHHS’ Crime Victim Services Commission.
Cutting VOCA funds for CACs would have reduced victim services, delayed child abuse investigations, caused many rural CACs to close and more, said Julie Bird, the executive director of CACs of Michigan in a press release.
The press release also stated that CACs across the state called on supporters and elected officials to restore funding via any possible option before services would be cut at the local community level.
Lynch said both locations for Voices for Children, in Shiawassee County and Genesee County, will remain financially responsible, and that federal funding does not make up their entire budget, as they also do fundraisers.
Lynch added that they would not have closed had the funding not been reinstated, but it would have made it very difficult to offer the services they normally do if they had had to focus their attention and time on more fundraising.
A press release by the MDHHS said, “Based on previous communication with federal partners, MDHHS’s Division of Victim Services was anticipating a significant decrease in federal funding. To provide partners at local Children’s Advocacy Centers with information as soon as possible, the department notified them of anticipated reductions in their funding for (the) next fiscal year. When the department received official notification from the federal government Thursday, however, MDHHS learned that the anticipated reductions would not be realized.”
