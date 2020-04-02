OWOSSO — The city is restoring water service for all residents and forgiving late fees for first-quarter water bills.
City workers began turning back on cut-off water services last week as a proactive measure, days before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order calling for restored water service, according to a city of Owosso news release Wednesday.
“If any residents needs their water service restored, please contact the city as soon as possible,” the release states.
In addition, the city will be forgiving late fees for first-quarter water bills.
“Unfortunately, we cannot defer payments completely and all water payments will still be collected following COVID-19,” the release states. “We encourage residents who anticipate being unable to pay their water bill or have questions (to) please contact the (city) treasurer’s office.”
The treasurer’s office is following Whitmer’s executive order regarding essential personnel and is working with reduced staff. Officials will answer calls and return all messages as quickly as possible, the release states.
The city of Owosso can be reached at (989) 725-0599.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.