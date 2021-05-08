A century of good deeds

OWOSSO — No one knows what’s in the time capsule, but Owosso Rotary Club members will soon find out.
During a celebration of the club’s 100th anniversary, set for noon May 12 at Harmon Patridge Park, the group will open a time capsule from 25 years ago, induct new members and distribute awards.
The large and heavy metal container, which is riveted shut, has been hauled around by every club president since 1996, including current president Barbara BakerOmerod.
“It’s going to be interesting to open it and see what they put in it all those years ago,” BakerOmerod said.
But the time capsule doesn’t go all the way back to the club’s beginning, in 1921, when 25 Owosso area residents got together to adopt and promote the mission of Rotary International: encouraging and fostering the idea of service as a basis of worthy enterprise.
Charter members included such familiar names as Calvin Bentley, Herman Dignan, John Florin, Harvey Waite and J. Evens Campbell. The first president was Byron P. Hicks.
Descendants of some founders are still members today. For instance, there’s never been a time when a Campbell family member didn’t belong to the Owosso Rotary Club, said Rotary member and Argus-Press Publisher Tom Campbell.
For decades, the club included only men. Women were not accepted into Rotary until 1989, when the international by-laws and constitution were changed.
Today, the group boasts about 50 men and women (representing about one third of the group) from a variety of backgrounds and professions. Four new members came aboard during the past year, despite COVID-19 and Zoom meetings.
“We’re trying to keep the club going strong,” BakerOmerod said. “I’m really excited about the future.”
This year’s emphasis, both internationally and locally, has been on diversity, inclusion, equity and access.
“Rotary as an international group strives to have individuals from every walk of life,” longtime member Ken Somerlot said. “The concept is one of diversity. That’s what we’re working on right now. We are always working to get younger people to join.”
On May 5, the club adopted a statement — based on a Rotary International statement — that begins as follows: “Owosso, like many places, has an unfortunate history of racism. We know we are neither responsible for the past, nor destined to repeat it. We also have a community that has long been home to people of good will, champions of justice, and leaders for a stronger society.
“For 100 years, the Owosso Rotary Club has been a central part of that community. We now have an opportunity and obligation to create a more just, open and welcoming community for all people.
“We know there are no easy fixes and that challenging conversations and work lie before all of us.
“Rotary’s strength has long been our ability and commitment to bringing people together,” the statement continues. “We will tap into that strength now as we stand with those who are working for peace and justice. The Owosso Rotary Club will do our part to listen, learn and take action to ensure that we continue to contribute to making positive change in our community and around the world.”
Getting a chance to make a positive impact was one of the things that drew Somerlot, 91, of Bennington Township to the Owosso Rotary Club in 1968. The group boasted about 57 members at the time.
“I’m still a member because I’m still interested in giving back to the community, making both our community and the world a better place. Rotary fits both of those,” said Somerlot, a retired Owosso Public Schools teacher and administrator.
He noted the many engaging speakers who have addressed the group during weekly meetings, even those held on Zoom during the pandemic.
“I learn and great deal from the speakers,” Somerlot said. “And the camaraderie is good.” The bottom line: “Rotary does more than one person can do.”
