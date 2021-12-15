OWOSSO — A state grant promises to put at least a dent in the city’s legal obligation to replace all lead service lines within its borders over the next 20 years.
The state recently announced Owosso is one of six Michigan cities to receive funding to upgrade water infrastructure to ensure safe drinking water. The city will receive a $460,021 Drinking Water Asset Management grant.
“The city strives to take advantage of any and all grant opportunities that address the need to replace these lines and improve water infrastructure,” City Manager Nathan Henne said in a written statement.
“To replace all lead service lines, the city will need an estimated $25 million over the next 20 years. These grant awards will help start the long fight to do just that.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced last week that six communities will receive more than $2 million in grants in the most recent round of awards under the umbrella of the MI Clean Water plan.
In addition to Owosso, Fennville was awarded $260,800; the village of Howard City, $189,668; the city of Livonia, $425,900; Manistee, $606,932; and Oak Park, $436,347.
Qualifying work includes replacing lead service lines, making water service more affordable and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.
The state has $36.5 million available to award to communities under the MI Clean Water plan, with a maximum award per applicant of $1 million. Applications opened in October 2020 and will be awarded until funding is exhausted.
Municipal water grants previously were awarded in March, June and September. The village of Chesaning received $225,600 and the city of Ovid was awarded $240,339 in September. According to information from the state, $15 million of the total grant pot has been earmarked for small municipalities.
The MI Clean Water plan is a $500-million investment announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 to rebuild the state’s water infrastructure to help provide clean, affordable water to Michiganders through investments in communities.
Under revised state lead and copper rules and the Michigan Clean Water Act, municipalities throughout Michigan are now required to replace private and public property water service lines that are made of lead or galvanized metal. The lines have been shown to contaminate drinking water, infamously in Flint.
In addition to MI Clean Water plan funding, in July Owosso officials said they were seeking up to $3 million in low-interest state Drinking Water Revolving Fund loans to help finance lead water service line replacements. A final determination probably won’t be made by the state until March 2022.
After a private property water service line is replaced, the city will warranty it for one year, city officials have said. After that, the property owner will have full responsibility for maintenance and replacement of the lines.
Currently, Owosso City Council members are deciding whether to allocate a portion of the $1.5 million the city is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act on the local lead service line replacement program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.