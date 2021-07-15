CORUNNA — An Owosso man has been charged with several felonies for allegedly kidnapping, raping and physically assaulting a woman.
Morgan Harley Huggins, 21, could face up to life in prison on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury (two counts), assault with intent to do great bodily harm, obstructing/delaying a telecommunications device, assault with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping — all felonies.
He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property (less than $200).
According to court documents, the alleged incident took place June 18, and was investigated by Michigan State Police. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse.
Huggins was charged June 28, and arraigned the same day in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed as defense counsel. Court records do not indicate whether Huggins has posted bond.
A probable cause conference took place Wednesday morning in district court, and a preliminary examination is set for 2 p.m. July 20.
The details of the June incident were not outlined in court files.
In Michigan, CSC-1 is punishable by up to life in prison. Kidnapping is also punishable by up to life and/or a fine of $50,000.
Consecutive sentencing on several of the charges is also a possibility if Huggins is convicted, since some of the felony charges allegedly occurred while the others were in progress.
Huggins was also charged in 2017 with two felony counts of resisting/obstructing police, and misdemeanor domestic violence and minor in possession of alcohol.
District Court records indicate Huggins pleaded guilty to reduced felony counts of resisting/obstructing, and the misdemeanor charges were dismissed by prosecutors.
Huggins was sentenced to 6 months probation and ordered to undergo mental health counseling.
According to court records, Huggins’ probation was terminated without improvement after he failed to “provide proof of progress in anger management and mental health counseling,” and failing to show up for court-ordered breathalyzer tests, and missing court dates.
