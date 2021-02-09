CORUNNA — An Owosso man accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct was denied release Monday on a personal recognizance bond by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Lucas Kersjes, 37, has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since he was charged with the single felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (personal injury) July 31, 2020. He was arraigned in 66th District Court Aug. 3, 2020, before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty.
Defense attorney Amy Husted asked Stewart to grant Kersjes a personal recognizance bond, raising issues regarding the constitutional right to a speedy trial.
“He does not present a danger to the victim or any other person in the community,” Husted said. “He is committed to fighting this crime at trial. He has been sitting in jail for 192 days for a crime he did not commit. In addition, the victim has made conflicting statements about the crime, including whether it was consensual.”
Shiawassee County chief assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang asked Stewart not to grant a PR bond, noting that the amount of bond has already been reduced to $20,000.
“The court has the authority, as I outlined in my motion, to deny bond entirely,” Masserang said. “The court is not actually obligated to do that because of the nature of the charge. The court is not obligated to give him any bond of any kind… Quite frankly, this is not a case where a PR bond is appropriate given the defendant’s violent and lengthy criminal record… He left the victim bloody and bleeding after he raped her and she screamed for help from the neighbors.”
Before denying bond, Stewart noted Kersjes is also charged with a habitual offender fourth notice enhancement. Any CSC conviction with a habitual offender fourth status carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.
“I understand that Mr. Kersjes proclaims his innocence and nobody is getting in the way of that right now,” Stewart said. “He was just released from parole months before this offense was alleged to have occurred. Just released from parole ... The court does find by clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Kersjes does present a danger to society, so this court is not inclined to give a PR bond to a CSC-1 habitual four. It will not.”
Stewart then said tentative plans are in place for jury selection to begin in March, and jury trials can resume shortly after that process.
Kersjes has prior felony convictions for felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and carrying a concealed weapon.
