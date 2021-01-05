OWOSSO — Non-union city employees are going to get a pay raise, initially delayed because of the uncertainties of the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy.
During a virtual Owosso City Council meeting Monday, city council members unanimously approved a 2-percent pay increase for general city employees.
“The increase reflects the city’s commitment to providing competitive salaries for our employees,” City Manager Nathan Henne said in a memo to council.
In addition, council gave seven non-union office employees pay increases, in line with a study previously conducted by the Michigan Municipal League, comparing Owosso employee wages to those in similar cities.
The wages will be increased to meet the minimum pay range identified in the MML study. The affected positions include the city’s accountant, public safety office manager, deputy city clerk, general office assistant and deputy assessor.
Henne noted non-union employees did not receive their regular pay increases last June, the beginning of the city’s fiscal year, while union employees did receive bargained-for raises.
“We budgeted conservatively because we were so fearful of what COVID could do to the city’s revenues and the lack of information we were getting from the state those first months,” Henne said.
He said that so far the city of Owosso hasn’t seen much negative economic impact from the pandemic. He attributed that, in part, to money the city received through the federal CARES Act, which paid two months’ worth of wages to first responders, and other grants.
“There aren’t many uncertainties left from COVID that affect the city’s budget,” he said.
Henne said he therefore felt “pretty comfortable” allowing the raises, to take effect this month. The increases are for the second half of the fiscal year 2020-21.
Mayor Chris Eveleth said he agreed, because the MML wage study showed Owosso was paying some employees at below market rates and the financial impact of the pandemic on the city’s economy is essentially known.
The money to cover the increases will come from the general fund, $22,384, and other funds, $9,451.
