CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning for numerous probation violations, especially for using methamphetamines, and will spend nearly two years in prison.

Jason Settlemyre was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison after admitting he used meth while on probation.

