CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning for numerous probation violations, especially for using methamphetamines, and will spend nearly two years in prison.
Jason Settlemyre was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison after admitting he used meth while on probation.
Judge Matthew Stewart told Settlemyre that he had had many chances to avoid prison prior to Thursday’s sentence.
“You bamboozled the court,” Stewart said. “And that spells trouble for you.”
Seettlemyre has been to prison previously for drug charges and Stewart pointed out he had asked not to be sentenced to drug court.
“This is what we do best,” Stewart told Settlemyre. “Instead of prison, we gave you a chance to go home … You will not play the court for a fool, as you tried to do.”
Settlemyre was originally charged with possession of meth on school property. And possession of less than 25 grams of meth.
According to public court records, Settlemyre was investigated and arrested by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET).
However, he was sentenced to probation by Stewart, but tested positive for use while he was on probation.
Settlemyre’s earliest out date will be in early 2026.
