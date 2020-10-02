Owosso manager receives high marks from council

By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — City Manager Nathan Henne knows a lot about Owosso city government, going above and beyond to ensure its smooth operation, according to a recent performance evaluation by the mayor and city council members.
Henne, who joined the city team in April 2018, scored high on the written evaluation, which council discussed with him last month during a closed session at a council meeting.
Several comments in the evaluation, which The Argus-Press obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request, praised the city manager’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also pointed to areas where Henne could improve, including his visibility in the community.
“It’s been a challenging year (with COVID), but we’re doing well,” Henne said. “This council likes to stress improvements in communication — reaching out on social media more and keeping an eye on constituents. We’re making improvements, and we’re always looking for new ways to improve.”
In the communications section of the evaluation, Henne received a top score for keeping council members informed and thus able to respond to citizens’ needs, and for speaking clearly and getting clarification when needed. His lowest score, still well above average, related to fostering an “atmosphere of open communication with the community.”
Regarding organizational responsibilities, Henne was viewed as supporting city policies and goals, respecting diversity, demonstrating fiscal responsibility and being committed to providing and maintaining a safe work environment.
“Nathan is great to work with and is highly dedicated to the efficient and effective administration of the city,” states an unattributed written council comment. “He also seems very concerned with doing the fair and equitable thing, and creating the greatest good for the greatest number.”
Under the leadership category, Henne earned top scores for his initiative to take action, make decisions and take accountability, and for effectively using his staff’s abilities and knowledge to convey issues to council members.
Teamwork was viewed as one of Henne’s strongest areas. Council members applauded his ability to look for and take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with community partners and for pursuing and understanding city council direction.
“I’m always impressed when he shows up after hours to assist DPW with a water main break — or at an event in town to make sure things go smoothly,” a council comments state. “Nathan shows no reservations about showing up outside of normal working hours. Nathan is direct and decisive, and that is a good thing.”
In the area of planning and productivity, Henne was praised for demonstrating a good understanding of city finances, and effectively forecasting budgets and anticipating shortfalls.
“(He’s) very good with budget — I haven’t noticed any missed deadlines and never feel pressed to make a decision quickly if council is not comfortable,” a council comment states.
The city manager snagged more high scores for his technical knowledge and management style, with council members saying he understands city operations and takes accountability for the performance of his departments and work groups.
“Nathan appears to be a good manager, and the comments I’ve fielded from city staff over the last couple of years back that up,” a council comment states. “Staff seems very appreciative of Nathan’s outreach and participation in various department matters.”
Henne, 34, served as the city manager in Calhoun County’s Springfield from 2013 until he hired on in Owosso. Before that, he spent 2012 working as the town manager of Lake City, Colorado.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from Michigan State University. His master’s degree in public administration from Central Michigan University focused on utility infrastructure.
Henne graduated from Owosso High School, where his dad was an assistant principal and his mother a teacher, in 2004.
He was born and raised in Owosso, and is proud to make his native city his home and workplace.
“It is my hometown, and I am enjoying (my position as city manager),” Henne said. “There’s a sense of pride here and I continue to appreciate the opportunity to serve.”
