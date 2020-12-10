OWOSSO — The city of Owosso continues to be in a formally declared state of emergency, primarily in order to maintain virtual city board meetings under the Michigan Open Meetings Act.
On Monday, Owosso City Council members unanimously approved extending the state of emergency declared by Mayor Chris Eveleth in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and state executive orders restricting in-person gatherings.
The Open Meetings Act allows meetings to be held remotely in the event of a local state of emergency. Eveleth said he was requesting the extension in order to protect the health of vulnerable citizens during the pandemic. He said resident participation in board meetings has increased since they went virtual.
The city’s state of emergency has been extended until Dec. 31, but can be canceled sooner if public health conditions improve, the approved resolution states.
Council member Janae Fear said she liked the flexibility of the resolution.
Eveleth said the state of emergency also covers meetings held by Owosso Public Schools.
