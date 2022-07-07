OWOSSO — The Salvation Army Owosso ise collecting back-to-school supplies, backpacks and monetary donations in front of Walmart from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
Collections will take place at the grocery entrance. The Owosso Fire Department has partnered with The Salvation Army to help collect school supplies this year. The goal this year is to distribute 500 to 600 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to children in need in Shiawassee County.
School supplies needed include backpacks, pencils, pens, folders, notebooks, index cards, sharpie pens, highlighters, erasers, pencil sharpeners, pencil pouches, glue sticks, calculators, binders, colored markers, crayons, rulers, scissors and other back-to-school items for grades K-12.
The Salvation Army Owosso will distribute backpacks stuffed with school supplies at the Project Connect Event from 9 a.m. to noon July 26 at The Church of the Nazarene in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.