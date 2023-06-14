OWOSSO — Local pet groomer Downtown Hound’s address has made only the slightest of changes, but, for the business, it’s a big move.
To celebrate its new digs at 428 Corunna Ave., the canine (and feline) beautification boutique is holding a “grand re-opening” on Monday, running from 4 to 7 p.m.
Downtown Hound’s short hop over from 440 Corunna Ave. was a necessity, thanks to the business’ significant growth, per owner Shelly Ochodnicky.
The move is the salon’s second. When it originally opened in 2014, it actually was sited in Downtown Owosso. It made its original move to Corunna Avenue in 2019.
In 2014, Downtown Hound had two employees — including Ochodnicky’s daughter Kara Holmes as the lead groomer. Now, the business is up to six staffers — three groomers and three bathers. A larger space was in order.
Ochodnicky said the business’ new location is more than twice the size of its old confines.
“We totally ran out of space. The bathing room was too small,” she said. “We were really concerned.”
The search for a new home was a protracted one — “we took our time looking,” Ochodnicky said — and a move back Downtown was mulled over, due to the allure of possibly being “in a busier location that might be more visible,” but ultimately that idea was scotched.
Discussions with local realtor Kori Shook and her husband Josh Shook, of Shook Builders and Design, led to Downtown Hound signing the lease at 428 Corunna Ave. in March, which seems to have worked out for all involved.
“Really, Corunna Avenue has been good to us,” Ochodnicky said. “We love being next door to the car wash.”
Ochodnicky said while the business was hoping to be up and running at its new premises by May 1, the process of getting electricians and plumbers in to do needed work delayed the operation. The doors finally opened to customers June 6.
Monday’s grand re-opening event will be complete with ice cream treats, the opportunity for family pet pictures and a fundraiser for the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Ochodnicky said Downtown Hound partners with the Shiawassee Humane Society and offers free grooming at the Humane Society’s request for dogs and cats, particularly for those that are adopted and have been victims of animal neglect or cruelty.
Shiawassee Humane Society Director Holly Guild appreciates her organization’s relationship with Downtown Hound.
“It’s fantastic that they are collecting donations. Summer is the busiest time; all of our cages are full,” she said. “The partnership benefits us a lot, and it makes a huge difference to the pet by making them healthier and more comfortable. It’s really nice to send something that was a matted mess out as a nicely groomed pet when they get adopted.”
