OWOSSO — Former Owosso fire chief John Kenney was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, following a funeral Mass at the Catholic church of the same name.
Kenney’s family and casket were escorted to the cemetery Tuesday by a pair of Owosso fire trucks, and police and sheriff’s vehicles.
Kenney, 83, died Friday at Hospice House of Shiawassee County in Caledonia Township.
Kenney, an Owosso native, graduated from Owosso High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Air Force security service at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska for three and a half years. He also was stationed in Mississippi and Texas during his five-year hitch.
Following his military service, Kenney worked briefly for Ford. Then Kenney joined the Owosso Fire Department as a firefighter/EMT — serving in that capacity for more than 15 years, starting in 1970. He was fire marshal/deputy fire chief for three years, from 1985-88.
Kenney was promoted to fire chief in October 1988; he was chosen from 44 applicants.
He succeeded Marvyn Geeting, who had retired that July. He went on to serve as chief for 16 years, retiring in May 2004.
He was a member of Fire Inspectors of Michigan and Arson Investigation for many years.
Upon his retirement, Kenney reflected on his service, noting he had seen heart-breaking situations — including the death of firefighter Elmer Hodge in January 1981 — and uplifting calls such as delivering two babies over the years.
