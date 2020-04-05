Railroad work to begin Monday

OWOSSO — Repair work on a set of railroad tracks will commence Monday.
Huron and Eastern Railroad plans track repairs on Cedar Street, just south of the Great Lakes Railroad crossing at Cass Street. The work is expected to be completed Wednesday or soon thereafter, according to a news release from the city of Owosso.
The city’s Department of Public Works will set up road closures and detour routes during the project.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said the railroad approached the city last year about the work. However, because the railroad had insufficient funds at the time to complete the job, the company performed minimal repairs in 2019 with a plan to return this year.
Henne said the work starting Monday will involve some repaving on the crossing. He said he wasn’t sure how long Cedar will be closed for the project but expects “it won’t be too long.”
