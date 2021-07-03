OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Humane Society is offering its first, post-lockdown adoption event and pet fair, with special guest the ThunderBus.
The ThunderBus is a project of ThunderWorks, makers of the ThunderShirt and other pet-calming products. The event is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of the Shiawassee Humane Society.
The ThunderBus Here Comes the Calm tour is traveling to communities across the country to educate pet owners on how to identify signs of anxiety and the steps they can take to help their pets feel better. The ThunderBus is stopping at the Shiawassee Humane Society to donate calming solutions that can help dogs feel less anxious while they are waiting for their forever homes.
The event also features a pet fair of local pet-oriented vendors with coupons, special offers and treats. For those seeking to adopt one of the Shiawassee Humane Society’s pets-in-waiting, a $25 discount on all adoption fees is offered — thanks to several sponsors. Potential adopters are encouraged to submit an application for pre-approval prior to the event.
Go to shspets.org/adopt for more information and the application. Pets can be viewed by clicking on the button found on the home page of the SHS website: shspets.org
Sponsors include Marutiak Law Office, Young Chevrolet Cadillac, Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates and Magoo’s Pet Outlet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.