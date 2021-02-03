OWOSSO — A 31-acre plot of land has been split into three parcels with the landowner saying he plans to build marijuana facilities on the property.
Owosso City Council members voted 6-0 Monday without discussion to approve the lot split, which was recommended by city staff. Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika was absent.
The vacant acreage, purchased by Carleton-based Highland Park LLC from the city, is located along Krouse Road (also called South Street) in an industrial area. Eleven of the acres have frontage on Krouse.
The lot split divides the land into two sections, consisting of 4.5 and 5.8 acres bounding Krouse, and a 20-acre third lot to the south.
The owner plans to build an access road between the two smaller parcels for the benefit of the third, according to the application to the city.
“The application and supporting documents have been reviewed by department heads and the proposed splits will conform to present city ordinances,” City Manager Nathan Henne said in a memo to council.
