OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Democratic Party will hold its monthly meetly at 7 p.m. Wdnesday in the lower level of the Corunna Community Center.
This will be a hybrid meeting. You may attend in person or virtually, via Zoom. The Shiawassee County Democratic Party asks all who attend in person be fully vaccinated.
If you would like to be added to the party’s mailing list to receive the Zoom login information, email chair@shiawasseedems.org.
Those with questions can call chairman Mark Zacharda at (989) 972-3783.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.