OWOSSO — Owosso City Council members, with input from residents and experts, will decide how the city is going to spend the estimated $1.5 million it’s receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
During Monday’s council meeting, City Manager Nathan Henne outlined the purpose of the ARPA and ways council can lawfully spend the money, which is intended to help localities recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Try to pick a transformational project,” Henne advised council members. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. It’s never going to happen again, I hope.”
Council members made no decisions Monday but are expected to discuss ideas for spending the ARPA funds at the upcoming “fifth Monday” session set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 inside city hall. Residents are welcome to attend.
Allowable uses for the money include water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements, reimbursing the city for revenue losses related to COVID-19 such as the renovations at city hall, beefing up roads, helping small businesses hurt by the pandemic and providing premium pay to essential workers.
Henne said the city has already addressed many COVID-related impacts such as providing businesses with emergency revolving loans totaling $100,000. In addition, all city employees previously received $1,000 in premium pay and broadband is sufficiently set up in Owosso.
“All city employees have already received premium payments through (Coronavirus Relief Fund) grant and the federal workshare programs,” the city manager said in written comments. “I do not recommend further premium payments using ARPA funding.”
Henne’s suggestions include reconstructing Jerome Street along the Shiawassee River.
“This would be a transformational project that would greatly enhance the city’s recreational opportunities along the national water trail,” he said. “It’s an area of town that’s not as affluent as Oliver Street (or other areas).”
Although the city has made many improvements at its wastewater plant, there is more to do, Henne said. Water main replacements are needed in many parts of the city, he said.
Funds could be used to unblock a bottleneck in the sanitary sewer collection system, eliminating sanitary sewer overflows, he said. They could finance the city’s state-mandated water lead service line replacement program.
“We have a lot of infrastructure that could use some attention,” Henne said.
Downtown sidewalks could be repaired, as long as the project coincided with lead service replacement, he said.
But localities need to be careful how they spend the money. Henne said localities receiving assistance are subject to a U.S. Treasury audit of how the funds are spent. Government officials are advised to consult with local legal counsel and auditors, and review all ARPA guidance from the Treasury.
The broad objectives of ARPA are to support COVID-19 response efforts to reduce spread, replace lost revenue to strengthen vital government services and retain jobs, support economic stability for households and businesses, and address health and economic challenges that contributed to the lopsided impact of the pandemic.
The funds have been directly distributed to counties and large cities by the federal government. Owosso, because its population is less than 50,000, is — along with villages and townships — considered a non-entitlement unit of government (NEU) and will receive ARPA funds through the state — 50 percent this year and 50 percent next year.
Owosso officials will have to obligate itself to particular ARPA projects by Dec. 31, 2024, and complete the work by Dec. 31, 2026.
“I’m in no way asking you to make a decision tonight,” Henne said. “The schedule is extensive. We have plenty of time. (This presentation is to) get you thinking about where you want to go from here.”
One resident who identified himself as a landlord asked for water improvements in the area of Genesee and Michigan streets. Parks and Recreation Commission member Carol Anne Smith suggested earmarking some ARPA funds for park projects.
Council members didn’t discuss specific ARPA ideas Monday but Mayor Chris Eveleth termed the presentation “very informative.”
Owosso’s ARPA allocation is based on its population of 14,441. There are 1,724 NEUs in Michigan, sharing $644 million in ARPA funds. Michigan counties received a total of $1.93 billion, and large cities will get a piece of a $1.8 billion pot.
