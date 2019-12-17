OWOSSO — Talk of implementing a single trash-hauler system in the city is over, at least for now.
At Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting, members voted 4-2 to end any discussion or consideration of a single trash-hauler in Owosso.
Council members Jerome Haber, Dan Law, Mayor Chris Eveleth and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika voted to end all discussion; council members Lori Bailey and Janae Fear voted against the move. Council member Nick Pidek was absent.
Haber made the motion, which was not on Monday’s agenda, saying he continues to be approached by residents about trash-hauling and wanted to establish clarity on the issue.
Haber proposed a motion to end the discussion about a single-hauler “forever,” but was told the current council could not decide for a future council.
For the past couple of months, council members talked about replacing the city’s current trash collection system — in which residents contract with the haulers of their choice — with a single-hauler system, and making other changes to the trash ordinance.
During a public forum on the issue in November, residents said they wanted to keep their current trash service and objected to the possibility that local trash-haulers could be put out of business by a single-hauler system.
Council members had “tabled” further consideration of a single trash-hauler prior to the forum, but the possibility of the council revisiting the issue remained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.