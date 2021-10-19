OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council Monday voted 7-0 without comment to accept playground equipment purchased by the Kiwanis Club and install it at Collamer Park.
As part of the council’s consent agenda, the council approved the $10,535 purchase through the state’s MiDeal program for four pieces of playground equipment. The Kiwanis Club of Owosso then will donate $10,000 to the city to fund the purchase.
The city will pay the remaining $535 to GameTime (Playcore Wisconsin) from its parks millage fund.
According to the council agenda packet, the Parks and Recreation Commission approved the selection of two “spring riders,” an eagles perch climber and a swing set with four swings during its Sept. 29 meeting.
Once purchased, the equipment will take 10 to 12 weeks to arrive and officials expect the Department of Public Works to install the playset next spring.
The council did not specify the location of the planned play area at the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.