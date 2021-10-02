MSP arsonist headed back to prison for threatening woman

CORUNNA — The Ovid man who spent 11 years in prison for burning down the Owosso Michigan State Police post in 2002 was sentenced to prison again Friday for spraying lighter fluid on himself and threatening to kill a woman and then attempting to pay her off not to testify against him.
Donald Kissner, 40, was sentenced to at least six years, 11 months in jail for felony counts of arson, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and bribing/intimidating a witness. Kissner was also ordered to pay court costs and fines on all three charges.
Since he was on parole at the time of the incident, he will not receive credit for more than a year spent in the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting disposition of the case.
The original incident occurred in August 2020, after Kissner consumed alcohol and ecstasy with several other individuals at a Durand residence. After waking up naked in a bathtub, Kissner went outside the residence, sprayed lighter fluid on himself and the victim’s car and threatened to light her on fire.
At Friday’s sentencing, Judge Matthew Stewart told Kissner he was sympathetic to Kissner’s mental issues, but the severity of the charges warranted a prison sentence. He also ordered mental health counseling while Kissner serves his sentence.
“We still have to protect the community,” Stewart said. “The court’s mandate is to protect society.”
Kissner apologized to the court for his behavior in a short statement before receiving his sentence, and blamed his actions on not taking his medications. He also apologized to the victim.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked the court for a prison sentence, and noted Kissner has a lengthy criminal record.
“Mr. Kissner is a violent offender,” Koerner said. “He has an extensive criminal history. He has an extensive history of arson. He tried to pour lighter fluid on the victim and threatened to burn and kill everyone … This is sadistic behavior.”
Defense attorney Steve Ellis said his client had done well while incarcerated, and noted Kissner suffers from bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“On the night of the incident and events, he wasn’t on his medication,” Ellis said. “He was depressed and suicidal. To Mr. Kissner’s credit, he has gotten back on his mental health medication since he’s been in jail.”
Kissner also said after his arrest for those acts, he wrote two letters to the victim offering her payment in exchange for the woman changing her testimony. Kissner explained to 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart at his plea hearing in July that he has a lawsuit pending, and was planning to use the proceeds from the suit to pay the woman.
He is apparently referring to a pending federal lawsuit filed against Durand police officers, a Memorial Healthcare doctor, and former Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown.
Kissner also filed a separate federal lawsuit against the victim that has already been thrown out of court.
Kissner was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and arson-preparation to burn property following the August 2020 incident, along with misdemeanor malicious destruction of personal property. He was later charged with two counts of bribing/intimidating a witness after the attempted bribe to the victim.
In return for Kissner’s guilty pleas, the attempted murder charge was dismissed, as well as one count of bribing/intimidating a witness and the malicious destruction charge.
Kissner was convicted of arson in 2004 for burning down the Owosso MSP post in April 2002. The post was located in the Flynn Building, at the intersection of M-52 and Bennington Road, south of Owosso, and housed several other businesses.
Kissner was charged more than a year later. He was convicted and sentenced by then-35th Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco in September 2004 to the maximum term — 12 to 20 years in prison — and was ordered to pay $335,940.86 in restitution.
Later, Kissner appealed the sentence, which was reduced to a minimum of 11 years. He was eventually granted parole in 2018.
Circuit court records indicate Kissner still owes more than $340,000 in restitution.
