Owosso declines to buy Dewey Street house

PWOSSO — Owosso City Council members have turned down the chance to purchase a house on South Dewey Street, saying the price tag was too high and questioning the rationale behind the purchase.
On Monday, council voted to pass on a first right of refusal tax sale on the house, which would have cost the city $70,800. Some council members said they thought the cost was too expensive and the city should try for a lower price at an upcoming public auction of the property.
“At this point, spending that much money doesn’t make much sense,” council member Janae Fear said.
In a memo to council City Manager Nathan Henne had recommended buying the property, at 326 S. Dewey St. just north of Jerome Street, citing “the city’s long-term goal of actively acquiring homes along Jerome Street and the immediate area to create more open space and alleviate risk of loss due to flooding of the Shiawassee River.”
Henne said the full cost to the city would include spending $15,000 to $20,000 to demolish the house and re-top the land with hydro-seed.
The expense is not set forth in the city’s budget and would have come from the general fund.
“This is an opportunity to passively acquire properties in the area that are on tax sale but this one is on the expensive side,” Henne said, adding there was no guarantee the city’s bid would prevail at an auction.
Some council members, notably Dan Law, questioned whether the property’s best use was to provide additional green space.
In addition to the high cost of the house, the purchase would create “another empty field that may, down the road, be used to create green space,” Law said. “We don’t need empty lots, we need houses.”
Henne responded that Law made “a very good point” but that he at least wanted to give council the opportunity to purchase the property through the Shiawassee County treasurer’s first right of refusal tax sale.
Michigan Public Act 206 of 1893 gives local municipalities the option to purchase tax-foreclosed properties in its jurisdiction before they go to public auction.
Owosso’s recently revised master plan identifies as a goal the acquisition of residential properties to create more open space and prevent further damage due to flooding along the river.
