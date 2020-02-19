OWOSSO — The city is issuing revenue bonds totaling $3.485 million to finance various repair and replacement projects for city sewers and the wastewater treatment plant.
Tuesday, the Owosso City Council voted 6-0 (with council member Nick Pidek absent) to approve financing the projects: $1.34 million for sewers and $2.145 million for the wastewater treatment plant.
Both sets of bonds have a term of 20 years at 2 percent interest against the city of Owosso Wastewater Fund and the Sewer Collection Fund.
Approving the city’s notice of intent to issue the bonds triggers a 45-day referendum period during which voters have the right to petition for a public vote on the bonds.
Council members previously approved both sets of projects, slated for this year.
In the sewer category, the city will replace and rehabilitate sewer pipes and manholes, and other related work.
The wastewater treatment plant projects include installing new headworks screw pumps and motors, and grit chamber mechanical parts, and other related work.
