OWOSSO — The city’s brush pickup program begins May 26.
Pickup will continue on the last Wednesday of each month thru Oct. 27. Placing brush at the curb should not occur earlier than the Sunday evening prior to the monthly pickup date.
Residents may use the city of leaf/brush dropoff site on Aiken Road (just south of Industrial Drive) every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of the season. Grass clippings are now accepted at the Aiken Road compost site.
This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented.
Brush is tree and shrubbery trimmings not exceeding 3 inches in diameter or 8 feet in length.
If you have questions, call (989)725-0550.
