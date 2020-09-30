Candidates vie for open seats on Owosso City Council

OWOSSO — Eight candidates — three incumbents and five challengers — are vying for four open seats on the Owosso City Council Nov. 3.
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika, current council members Dan Law and Nicholas Pidek, challengers Mark Drayton, Richard Levitski III and Stephen Tejkl, and former council members Robert Teich and Mike Cline, are each trying for a four-year term on the council.
Longtime council member Lori Bailey is not seeking reelection.
In their responses to questions asked by The Argus-Press, the candidates listed wide-ranging issues as the most challenging ones facing the city of Owosso, including infrastructure needs, keeping local businesses strong during the COVID-19 pandemic and making sure the council is responsive to the needs of the community.
Three of the seven current council members are not up for election Nov. 3: Mayor Christopher Eveleth, and council members Janae Fear and Jerry Haber, whose terms all expire in November 2022.
Brief biographies and answers to questions are given below in alphabetical order.
Mike Cline
Cline, 57, previously served four years on the Owosso City Council. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1981.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Owosso and how do you plan to tackle it?
“City hall is broken; they do nothing to clean up Owosso. Just look at the Matthews Building and the council gave a $580,000 tax break to the owner. The present council likes to vote yes on raising taxes too much. I know how to vote no.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“While on council my best qualities were citizens’ complaints. The city council does not like to get involved with these residents who go to meetings to voice their concerns and the council says nothing or the mayor says, ‘City manager did you hear that?’ I go to their house and solve the problem. I have worked and lived in Owosso all my life. It’s going downhill and I will fix this at the city hall level.”
Mark Drayton
Drayton, 37, while serving in the Michigan Army National Guard from 2006-13, assisted the Michigan State Government Emergency Operations Center with both training and real-life events, working with local, state and federal agencies to fix a problem or allocate resources and budget funds.
Drayton served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2002-06, was a firefighter for the city of Corunna and from 2017-19 was a state officer for a nonprofit.
After graduating from high school in 2002, Drayton earned a non-commissioned officers leadership course diploma, an associate’s degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s degree in emergency management.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Owosso and how do you plan to tackle it?
(Community members) feel that their voice is not important and they cannot approach certain council members regarding matters. Additionally, the community does not feel well informed on matters that directly impact them.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“I believe I am good candidate for city council because I will bring a fresh voice to the city, one that supports, and listens to, the community members. Furthermore, I would use assets in our community, such as the nonprofits, to continue to support our community and I will never be bullied into making a choice. Rather, I will always keep the community and city in the forefront of my mind when making decisions that will directly impact us as a community.”
Dan Law
Law, 55, has served for the past four years on the city council and planning commission. He has worked as an IT field technician for 25 years. Law is a 1983 Owosso High School graduate who has obtained several professional certifications over the years, including from Panasonic and McDonald’s.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Owosso and how do you plan to tackle it?
“Our infrastructure has been neglected for a long time, and repairing it and bringing it up to date, without raising taxes excessively, is a big priority to me. We’re on a good path but still have a ways to go, and keep doing as much as we can with what we already have.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“I believe my blue collar experiences bring a different perspective to council; I best represent the working class because I am a member of it. I also think with my job-related travels I have been to every part of this state, and that has allowed me to see how things are done in other cities first hand, what works and what doesn’t.”
Richard Levitski III
This is the first office for which Levitski, 36, has run. Between 2004 and 2018, he worked as a butcher or meat cutter at several grocery stores, including Bannan’s Foodland in Owosso and Save-a-Lot in Corunna. Since 2018, he is a Kia/Hyundai wheel well specialist trimmer at Rugged Liner in Owosso.
Levitski graduated from Owosso High School in 2002, and studied physics, chemistry and philosophy at the University of Michigan-Flint.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Owosso and how do you plan to tackle it?
“The biggest challenge facing Owosso is managing its healthy growth while not forgetting the community behind it. The citizens are more than just numbers and addresses. This is small-town America and the people are its ‘soul.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“Despite my lack of ever being in an elected office, I have always been very interested in how the government operates in both a micro and macro level. Beyond that, I’ve been in a leadership position at work and in the Owosso Masonic Lodge for more than a decade, and both of those experiences have taught me how to work with people who have differing opinions and reach a compromise where we can all walk away content if not happy. I care deeply about my community and want to serve the people of Owosso as best as I can.”
Sue Osika
Osika, 64, has served as Owosso’s mayor pro tem for four years. She serves on the board of Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority, commissioner on the Owosso Historical Commission, committee member on Owosso Main Street Promotions, and Streetscape and Beautification subcommittee member.
A graduate of Corunna High School, Osika also holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baker College. She is retired after 40 years of working in the business and nonprofit sectors.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Owosso and how do you plan on tackle it?
“The biggest challenge facing the city of Owosso is the businesses of Owosso surviving during the Covid pandemic. I hope to challenge every citizen of Owosso to support the businesses of Owosso by being an ambassador to support local businesses.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“My work experience, together with my college education, training, presenting leadership, job experience, passion for Owosso, and my strong ties to many organizations throughout Owosso, I believe, would make me an excellent candidate for the council seat. My previous volunteer and work experience has given me knowledge of leadership, compassion and understanding of what this position will require to keep the critical work highly visible to the city of Owosso. I understand the challenges that cities face and I want to continue doing meaningful work to help the city of Owosso thrive.”
Nicholas Pidek
Pidek, 34, is a lifelong Owosso resident who decided after graduating from Corunna High School and obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kettering University to raise his family and become a businessman in Owosso. He has served for two years on the city council and previously served on the Owosso Historical Commission for two years. He serves as an adviser to Michigan Main Street, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Pidek’s Foster Coffee has locations in Owosso, Flint and Lansing. He and his wife also started and operate the home goods store Aviator Jayne. The couple are active on several community committees.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Owosso and how do you plan to tackle it?
“Economic sustainability after COVID and an aging infrastructure for necessary city services. We need creative solutions that generate economic activity and position our city for the technological age without relying on going into debt to keep operating.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“I don’t know if these qualities make be the best candidate, but my ethos is to ask tough questions and ensure the solutions presented are accurately addressing the real problem. We can’t rely on traditional forms and functions of ‘that’s just how we do it’ to lead and thrive. We have to think creatively and ensure we’re preserving the things that matter for our residents, now and to come.”
Robert Teich
Teich is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Owosso, is Kiwanis Village board president, Shiawassee District Library board secretary and serves on the Owosso Zoning Board of Appeals. He is a former city council member.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Owosso and how do you plan on tackle it?
“Infrastructure and housing are high on the list with the goal of attracting new businesses, including manufacturing, commercial and retail. When it comes to Owosso infrastructure (e.g., roads, wastewater treatment plant, water plant, parks,) keeping up on maintenance is always key. My goal is to always keep up on the short-term and long-term needs and support required maintenance using common financial sense.
“Owosso is also in need of more housing, to grow the tax base and attract new businesses, which I will push for if elected.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“I will be a positive representative for the city being prudent with tax dollars. I will focus on jobs, our economy and use my business experience to advance our city.”
Stephen Tejkl
Tejkl, 29, graduated from Owosso High School in 2009. He listed his other educational experiences as studying at Gymanzium, Kukucinova, Baker College and Fort Leonard Wood.
He served for six years in the Army National Guard, 31B, 46th Military Police. He has worked for the U.S. Postal Service for eight years.
What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the city of Owosso and how do you plan to tackle it?
“I believe a challenge to Owosso is the quality of jobs that are here, and I would like to see jobs that can support and sustain communities without people having to drive tens of miles. I greatly enjoy the small business that are downtown but also realize that a downtown, to be vibrant and prosperous, needs to have a local population with the disposable income to buy those commodities. I would plan to address this issue by researching and reaching out to other communities that are of similar size in population and ask them how they have tackled the same issue.”
What qualities/experiences make you the best candidate for the council seat?
“My time in the military, especially the time in basic training, reinforced the idea that it doesn’t matter your background, ethnicity, gender, or age but that when the team (our community) has a problem it is up to us to solve that problem in the quickest, most efficient manner. I do not tie myself to any particular political ideology: When rubber meets the road, the letter that is next to your name is the least of what matters.”
