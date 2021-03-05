OWOSSO – The Shiawassee Humane Society is sponsoring an apparel art graphic design contest to create the next generation of promotional designs for merchandise sales.
The winning entries will have their designs printed on SHS apparel: hats, hoodies, T-shirts and more.
Designs must be related to one or more of the following, SHS priorities:
n Promoting adoption of shelter pets
n Importance of spay/neuter
n Caring for your pet for a lifetime
Step one is to complete the entry form, release and waiver at shspets.org/s/SHS-Apparel-Art-Competition-Entry-Release-Waiver-Form.pdf.
Completed documents should be sent to director@shspets.org. Upon receipt of completed documents, a link to Dropbox will be provided, where design(s) will be uploaded. Entries are limited to two unique designs per entrant.
Ten finalists will be selected, and these designs will be posted online for a public vote. Voting will also act as a fundraiser for the Shiawassee Humane Society, with each vote costing $1, (minimum of $5 worth of votes).
The three designs generating the most votes will be declared the winner and the winners will each receive an apparel item of their choice, featuring their winning design.
Submissions are due by March 19. The top 10 will be revealed March 26, voting opens March 27 and closes April 10.
Winners will be announced May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.