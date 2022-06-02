CORUNNA — An Owosso man charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct rejected a plea offer from the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office at a hearing Wednesday morning and will take his chances at trial.
Tylor Sattler-VanWagoner told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart at Wednesday’s hearing that he would not accept the prosecutor’s office’s last best offer. That agreement would have seen Sattler-VanWagoner plead guilty to a single reduced charge of third-degree CSC, with sentencing guidelines estimated at 15 to 25 months in prison.
“Guidelines 15 to 25 months?” Stewart asked assistant prosecutor Graham Leech Wednesday. “Whoa. Okay, that’s pretty favorable.”
Sattler-VanWagoner is accused of allegedly having sex with a victim under 13 in June 2019. In Michigan, anyone convicted of CSC-1 (victim under 13, defendant 17 or older) must receive a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison. Court records do not indicate Sattler-VanWagoner’s age. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Following an Owosso police investigation, Sattler-VanWagoner was charged with the single CSC-1 count in February 2021.
Court records indicate he was arraigned Feb. 24, 2021, before former magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty, and posted a $75,000 cash/surety bond March 1, 2021, and has been free while awaiting disposition of the case.
Sattler-VanWagoner was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving in 2011, but the case was eventually dismissed. He has a 2017 misdemeanor conviction for disorderly conduct that was reduced from disturbing the peace, and a 2020 misdemeanor for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.
He was also sued in 2018 by a leasing company for $7,425.50, according to district court records.
