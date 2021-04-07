The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Emergency personnel who helped put out the fire at the former Jumbo’s restaurant Thursday, and two residents who provided food to the firefighters as they worked, received keys to the city in appreciation.
During Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting, Mayor Chris Eveleth; State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso; and Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart formally commended firefighters from Owosso, Owosso Township, Corunna-Caledonia and Perry for their firefighting efforts.
The fire burned so hot firefighters were not allowed inside the building, 200 S. Washington St., Lenkart said. As a result, it took four fire departments and more than 30 firefighters about 24 hours to extinguish the flames completely.
“A friend in need is a friend, indeed,” Eveleth said of the mutual aid partners who assisted. “While the loss was tragic, these are the people who made sure we only lost one structure, not many structures.”
The fire departments were given a key to the city. A key was also awarded to residents Nicole Miller and Heather Scollon, whom Lenkart praised for their support during the fire in a letter of commendation he read Monday.
“Nicole and Heather went to an area grocery store and with their own money purchased food and drink to distribute to the firefighters,” Lenkart said.”Firefighting is a hot, dangerous job, and the Owosso Fire Department is thankful to have friends and neighbors like you who are willing to come to our aid in an emergency situation.
“On behalf of the Owosso Fire Department and the citizens of the community, I would like to commend you for your actions that day. Your dedication to the community clearly proves your commitment to excellence and shows true Owosso pride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.